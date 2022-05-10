Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 17.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 78.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 590.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 222,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

