VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CSF stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $66.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.