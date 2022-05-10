Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,487 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,937,000 after acquiring an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after acquiring an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

