Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

