Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $152,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $158.67 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $158.26 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.526 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

