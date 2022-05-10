iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.98% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,317.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

