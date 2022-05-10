Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,129 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

