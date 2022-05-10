Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,545 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 194,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 44,173 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 188,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,600,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

