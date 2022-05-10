Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $122.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $121.97 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

