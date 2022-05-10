Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $250.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

