Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. 9.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

