Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,265 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 357,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $33.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.