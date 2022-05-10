Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 112,206 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,256,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,055,000.

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

