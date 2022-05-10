Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 67,900 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Ecovyst worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

