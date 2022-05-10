First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

IYH opened at $262.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.21. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

