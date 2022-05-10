First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.15 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

