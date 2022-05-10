First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,543 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

