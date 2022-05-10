First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.99 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

