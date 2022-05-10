First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

