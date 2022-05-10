Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

