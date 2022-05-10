Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vy Global Growth worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 47.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 121,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.18. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth Profile

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

