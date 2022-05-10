Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 510,234 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510,234 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

