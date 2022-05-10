First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.30.

BURL stock opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

