AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $268.96 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $265.30 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.98 and a 200 day moving average of $522.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.