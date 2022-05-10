Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $780,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,233 shares of company stock worth $10,518,804. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

