Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) by 322.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,441 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 58,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 123,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYC opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.0613 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.