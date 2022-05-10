Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 760.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Iron Spark I worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,500,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISAA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

