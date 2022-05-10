Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

