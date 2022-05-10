Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 668.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tiga Acquisition worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 176.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,668 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TINV opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

