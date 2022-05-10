Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 694.03% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

