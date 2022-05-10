Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $762,000 in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

