Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Gray Television by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gray Television by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gray Television by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Gray Television Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.