Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

