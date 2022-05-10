Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 70.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

