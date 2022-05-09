Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.89 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.