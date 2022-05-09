ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 7,880 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,828 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,908,570.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of YELP opened at $30.84 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.19 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

