Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $92.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

