UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 3,167 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after purchasing an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,641,000 after buying an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Qorvo stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.37 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

