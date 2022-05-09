Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Synopsys worth $137,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $274.71 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.99 and a 200-day moving average of $323.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

