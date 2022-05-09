Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,502 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 59.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 403.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 32.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

