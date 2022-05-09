Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

LUMN stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

