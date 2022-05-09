Swiss National Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Redfin worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $65.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

