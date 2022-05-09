Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

