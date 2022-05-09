Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after buying an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

