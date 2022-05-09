STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,138 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

