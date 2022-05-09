Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 501,138 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,138 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after acquiring an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,187,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

