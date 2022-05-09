First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,947 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,947 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $77,935,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,488 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $11,353,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,314,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $40.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

