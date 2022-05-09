DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $138.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.00.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DASH opened at $72.11 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $63.11 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.