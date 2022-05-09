DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $138.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.34. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,322 shares of company stock worth $44,623,551 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

