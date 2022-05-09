Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.42.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.